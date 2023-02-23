Poll finds that Kansas GOP voters seem to favor Trump, may favor DeSantis more

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent poll has found that while Kansans who plan to vote in the 2024 Republican Primary Election may seem to favor Donald Trump, he would lose to Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head match-up.

National GOP polling firm Remington Research Group announced on Thursday, Feb. 23, that it has started to conduct public polling for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Election - and the first state polled was Kansas. It will continue to conduct polling through the spring and summer of both announced and unannounced candidates focusing on states with little to no publicly available polling.

The most recent polling data from Remington indicates that the Sunflower State shows Donald Trump leads in a multi-candidate environment, however, he trails in a head-to-head matchup with Ron DeSantis and leads in a head-to-head matchup with Kansas native Mike Pompeo.

In the Topeka area, the poll found that 56% of voters viewed Desantis favorably while 53% favored Trump and 47% favored Pompeo. In the Kansas City region, 52% favored DeSantis, 45% favored Trump and 43% favored Pompeo. Around 60% of Wichitans favored DeSantis, 60% favored Pompeo and 56% favored Trump.

The poll also found that the favorability of Trump dropped with higher education levels. Around 64% of those with a high school education favored Trump, with some college education favorability dropped to 59%, it dropped to 51% with those that hold a Bachelor’s degree and to 35% with those with a post-graduate education.

For DeSantis, the poll found that 51% of voters with a high school education favored him, that number rose to 59% with some college education and rose to 61% for those with a Bachelor’s degree. However, the number dropped to 53% favorability among those with a post-graduate education.

For more information or to see the full poll results, click HERE.

