Pickups collide on county road south of Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after two pickup trucks collided on a county road south of Emporia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 140 and County Road F southwest of Emporia with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Ford F250 driven by Kael Wagaman, 15, of Emporia, had been headed west on County Road 140. At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Trenten Robert, 25, of Emporia, was headed north on County Road F.

According to KHP, Wagaman failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by Robert’s truck.

Officials noted that both drivers were wearing a seatbelt and that they did not have any apparent injuries. However, they did say two other juveniles were in Wagaman’s truck and no information has been released about their well-being.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.