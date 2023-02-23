Ottawa police continue search for missing woman, ask for public’s help

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Ottawa remain on the hunt for a woman who was reported missing earlier in the week and has asked for the public’s help.

The Ottawa Police Department says that on Tuesday, Feb. 21, it was notified that a woman had gone missing and was last seen at her home inside the city limits. They said Megan Currant, 34, of Ottawa, had not been heard from “for an extended period of time.”

Officials said they immediately began to search for Currant, however, as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, she had still not been found.

Currant has been described as a white female who stands at 5 feet-4 inches and weighs around 128 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Currant or knows where she may be, they should report that information to OPD at 785-242-1700.

