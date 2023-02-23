One behind bars after officials saw drug-related activity in North Topeka

Terrence Brooks
Terrence Brooks(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after officials saw what appeared to be drug-related activity in North Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, Feb. 22, officials were called to the 1700 block of N. Kansas Ave. after a member of the Drug Enforcement Unit saw what appeared to be narcotics-related activity.

Officials indicated that a K-9 unit then conducted a traffic stop on a white Lincoln passenger in the 1700 block of Topeka Blvd. for a registration violation in connection to the observation. During the stop, drugs were found in the car.

officials indicated that Terence L. Brooks, 69, of Topeka, was arrested in connection and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on unlawful cultivation or distribution of controlled substances, vehicle registration violations, driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brooks remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

