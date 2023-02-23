Officials warn that North Topeka intersection has closed

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned residents that crews have closed a North Topeka intersection to work on a gas line.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, Feb. 23, they completely closed the intersection of SE 5th and California St.

Crews indicated the closure was necessary for gas line work done by NPL.

According to officials, the closure is expected to be in place for about a week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Alyssa Lee courtesy of the Lee family.
Carbondale teen killed by intoxicated driver remembered by family, friends
Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura...
Four booked in Brown Co. after welfare check leads to drug arrests
Anthony Tugwell is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Charges filed against man accused of killing teen in Highway 75 collision
Dalton Andersen
Violent offender added to Jefferson Co. Most Wanted list
Two northeast high school conferences are in contact with each other regarding a potential...
Two northeast Kansas leagues discuss potential merger

Latest News

FILE
Conservation efforts of Kansans highlighted as legislators work 2023 Farm Bill
FILE
Kansas Turnpike Authority awards bids for local construction projects
FILE - The Kansas Turnpike Authority said the Kansas Department of Transportation would be...
Topeka company awarded million-dollar bids for cashless tolling construction
Kimberly (left) and Donald (right) Dugan
Topeka couple arrested after 911 call results in seizure of drugs, firearm