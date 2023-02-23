Officials warn that North Topeka intersection has closed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned residents that crews have closed a North Topeka intersection to work on a gas line.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, Feb. 23, they completely closed the intersection of SE 5th and California St.

Crews indicated the closure was necessary for gas line work done by NPL.

According to officials, the closure is expected to be in place for about a week.

