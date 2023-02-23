Officials search for those behind historical building’s vandalization

ONAGA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are in search of the person responsible for the vandalization of a historical building in a rural Kansas town.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Feb. 21, officials were called to the Onaga Historical Society at 302 E. 2nd St. with reports of vandalization.

Officials believe the vandalization - graffiti to a historical building - was done between Feb. 11 and Feb. 21.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to Detective Rowdy Gates at the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353.

