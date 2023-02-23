Officials search for suspect after man found shot in West Topeka

A man contacted the police department shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 23, and stated he had a gunshot wound.(Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Capital City are in search of a suspect after one man was found with a gunshot wound in West Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says it was contacted just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, with reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of SW 15th St.

When officials arrived, they said they found one man near a dumpster with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officials have not identified the victim and have not identified any suspects in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

