Morning train fire closes traffic in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department was on the scene of a train fire Thursday morning. As of around 7:45 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

The fire closed intersections at Lorraine and 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Streets. They were closed on the east side of K-61.

The fire department said the train was inoperable and that there will be an “extended time” before the intersections reopen.

