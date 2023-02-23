Morning train fire closes traffic in Hutchinson

A train fire was extinguished in Hutchinson Thursday morning.(Hutchinson Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department was on the scene of a train fire Thursday morning. As of around 7:45 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

The fire closed intersections at Lorraine and 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Streets. They were closed on the east side of K-61.

The fire department said the train was inoperable and that there will be an “extended time” before the intersections reopen.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

