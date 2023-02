TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A white male contacted the police department shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 23, stating he had a gunshot wound.

He was located in the 5000 block of sw 15th st. with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non life- threatening injuries.

We will provide any updates as they become available.

