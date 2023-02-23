Kansas Turnpike Authority awards bids for local construction projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has awarded a handful of bids to companies for multiple construction projects in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced on Thursday, Feb. 23, that it has awarded the contract for Construction Manager at Risk for the construction of the new administration building in Topeka to Hutton Corporation out of Wichita. The company has guaranteed to a maximum price of $7.6 million for the project.

KTA noted, that it also awarded Koss Construction Co. out of Topeka a bid to surface pavement for the first 13 miles of I-25 - including surfacing at the Belle Plain Service Area. The company has agreed to a bid amount $8 million for the project.

The Authority also indicated that it awarded a $7.7 million bid to Bettis Asphalt and Construction Inc. out of Topeka for pavement repairs in the north and southbound lanes of I-35 in Lyon Co. The work is expected to be completed by December 2024.

According to officials, a bid for $413,300 was awarded to Lindner Painting, Inc., out of Lincoln, Neb., to paint eight bridges along the interstate.

Finally, the KTA said two bids to rehabilitate and redeck bridges in Lyon and Osage Co. One was for $10.3 million was awarded to A.M. Cochran & Son, Inc., out of Atlantic, Ia., to rehabilitate one bridge along I-35 in Lyon Co. and redeck and widen another. the other was for $3.9 million to redeck and widen the Soldier Creek Bridge along I-335.

Work on the last two projects is expected to take place during both the 2023 and 23 construction seasons.

