Kansas Turnpike Authority awards bids for local construction projects

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has awarded a handful of bids to companies for multiple construction projects in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced on Thursday, Feb. 23, that it has awarded the contract for Construction Manager at Risk for the construction of the new administration building in Topeka to Hutton Corporation out of Wichita. The company has guaranteed to a maximum price of $7.6 million for the project.

KTA noted, that it also awarded Koss Construction Co. out of Topeka a bid to surface pavement for the first 13 miles of I-25 - including surfacing at the Belle Plain Service Area. The company has agreed to a bid amount $8 million for the project.

The Authority also indicated that it awarded a $7.7 million bid to Bettis Asphalt and Construction Inc. out of Topeka for pavement repairs in the north and southbound lanes of I-35 in Lyon Co. The work is expected to be completed by December 2024.

According to officials, a bid for $413,300 was awarded to Lindner Painting, Inc., out of Lincoln, Neb., to paint eight bridges along the interstate.

Finally, the KTA said two bids to rehabilitate and redeck bridges in Lyon and Osage Co. One was for $10.3 million was awarded to A.M. Cochran & Son, Inc., out of Atlantic, Ia., to rehabilitate one bridge along I-35 in Lyon Co. and redeck and widen another. the other was for $3.9 million to redeck and widen the Soldier Creek Bridge along I-335.

Work on the last two projects is expected to take place during both the 2023 and 23 construction seasons.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Alyssa Lee courtesy of the Lee family.
Carbondale teen killed by intoxicated driver remembered by family, friends
Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura...
Four booked in Brown Co. after welfare check leads to drug arrests
Anthony Tugwell is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Charges filed against man accused of killing teen in Highway 75 collision
Dalton Andersen
Violent offender added to Jefferson Co. Most Wanted list
Two northeast high school conferences are in contact with each other regarding a potential...
Two northeast Kansas leagues discuss potential merger

Latest News

FILE
Conservation efforts of Kansans highlighted as legislators work 2023 Farm Bill
FILE
Officials warn that North Topeka intersection has closed
FILE - The Kansas Turnpike Authority said the Kansas Department of Transportation would be...
Topeka company awarded million-dollar bids for cashless tolling construction
Kimberly (left) and Donald (right) Dugan
Topeka couple arrested after 911 call results in seizure of drugs, firearm