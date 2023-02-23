Kansas legislators move forward with bills that target transgender residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas legislators have voted to move forward with three bills that target transgender athletes, doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors and the definition of gender in government.

Following a committee recommendation, the Kansas House of Representatives passed House Bill 2238 on Thursday, Feb. 23, with a vote of 82-40. On Wednesday, the Committee of the Whole recommended the bill be passed.

The legislation dubbed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act would bar transgender students who identify as female from joining girls’ sports teams at school. It will now be sent to the Senate for approval.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Senate Committee of the Whole recommended Senate Bill 233 be passed. The move follows Monday’s approval from the Committee on Public Health and Welfare.

This bill would make it a crime for state-licensed physicians to give gender-affirming care to minors and would require their licenses to be revoked if they do. This bill will now go to the Senate floor for a vote. If it is passed, it will head to the House for approval.

Also on Wednesday, the Senate Committee of the Whole recommended Senate Bill 180 be passed to establish the Women’s Bill of Rights. It would define male and female as assigned at birth and would allow those distinctions to be made for governmental purposes to include:

Athletics

Detention facilities

Shelters for domestic violence or rape victims

Locker rooms

Restrooms

This bill awaits a floor vote as well.

