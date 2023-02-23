Kansas Legislature Wrap: Committees advance bills on voting, education, trans sports

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers have moved forward on a pair of bills that passed through both chambers last year, before being vetoed by the governor.

The House Committee on education passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. House Bill 2238 would prohibit trans students identifying as girls from participating in girls’ sports. It goes to a vote in the full House Thursday.

The Education Committee also passed House Bill 2236 commonly dubbed as the Parent’s Bill of Rights. The bill would allow parents to object to any education material they find objectionable or to go against their personal beliefs. It also moves to a full vote in the House.

Kansas senators in the Committee on Public Health and Welfare Wednesday night passed a “Women’s Bill of Rights.”

Senate Bill 180 legally defines males and females biologically, and allows those distinctions to be made for governmental objectives. Those objectives listed in the legislation include athletics, detention facilities, shelters for domestic violence or rape victims, locker rooms, and restrooms.

The bill will be brought for a vote before the full Senate.

The Kansas House and Senate each gave initial approval Wednesday to voting bills. House Bill 2056 ends the three-day grace period for mail ballots to arrive at local elections offices. Lawmakers implemented it in 2017, to account for any delays in mail delivery for ballots post-marked by 7 p.m. Election Day. In the Senate, Senate Bill 208 was amended to eliminate ballot drop boxes. It advanced. Final votes are expected Thursday.

