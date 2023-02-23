Kansas Game Wardens recover vehicle stolen from across state lines

Kansas Game Wardens recover a vehicle stolen out of Missouri.
Kansas Game Wardens recover a vehicle stolen out of Missouri.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CYGNES, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens from Kansas recently recovered a vehicle reported stolen from across state lines.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that recently, Game Wardens Falls and Zoglmann reported that they found a vehicle in the La Cygne Wildlife Area.

Officials indicated that the vehicle was found to have been recently stolen out of Cass County, Mo.

The Game Wardens noted that they aided in the recovery effort as extra hands were needed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Alyssa Lee courtesy of the Lee family.
Carbondale teen killed by intoxicated driver remembered by family, friends
Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura...
Four booked in Brown Co. after welfare check leads to drug arrests
Anthony Tugwell is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Charges filed against man accused of killing teen in Highway 75 collision
Dalton Andersen
Violent offender added to Jefferson Co. Most Wanted list
Two northeast high school conferences are in contact with each other regarding a potential...
Two northeast Kansas leagues discuss potential merger

Latest News

Adams and 45th St. crash
Crash sends one to hospital, shuts down portion of southeast Topeka street
TyRon Wagner (left) Austin North (right)
Two behind bars after seperate attempts to run from traffic stops in Topeka
Ottawa Police ask for the public's help to find missing Megan Currant on Feb. 23, 2023.
Ottawa police continue search for missing woman, ask for public’s help
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly collects the winnings of the state's first legal sports bet on Feb....
Gov. makes good on promise to donate Super Bowl bet winnings