Kansas Game Wardens recover vehicle stolen from across state lines

LA CYGNES, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens from Kansas recently recovered a vehicle reported stolen from across state lines.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that recently, Game Wardens Falls and Zoglmann reported that they found a vehicle in the La Cygne Wildlife Area.

Officials indicated that the vehicle was found to have been recently stolen out of Cass County, Mo.

The Game Wardens noted that they aided in the recovery effort as extra hands were needed.

