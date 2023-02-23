K-State women spilt 2022 Sunflower Showdown with Kansas

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After losing by 13 in the first meeting, K-State gets even with the Jayhawks, securing a 63-45 win.

Serena Sundell had a game-high 24 points, Gabby Gregory added 20 for the Wildcats.

After trailing by three after the first quarter, Kansas State held KU to just seven points in the second quarter to take a 26-22 lead at halftime.

Out of halftime, the ‘Cats kept their foot on the gas pedal, outscoring Kansas by 14. Both teams didn’t shoot that well from the floor with the Jayhawks shooting just 31.4 percent, while K-State shot 39.3 percent.

K-State is now 16-12 with West Virginia up next on the road Feb. 25 at 5:00 p.m. while Kansas is 16-10 and lost three in a row. They have Oklahoma State next at Allen Fieldhouse Feb 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Greta Crawford
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)
