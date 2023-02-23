Former Jayhawk Vaughn reaches extension with Nets

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jacque Vaughn will be locked up in Brooklyn for the next couple of years.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets and Vaughn agreed to an extension to keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season on Tuesday.

Brooklyn has the NBA’s fifth-best record at 32-19 since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash on Nov. 1 and the Nets are 34-24 overall and fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Vaughn is in his second stint with Brooklyn as he had a 7-3 record in 2020 during the paused season of the NBA that retsrated in Orlando, Florida.

