Driver hospitalized after semi hauling livestock flips in western Kan.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver was sent to the hospital after the livestock truck he was driving had flipped on a western Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of County Road F and I-70 in Thomas Co. with reports of a rollover crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck hauling cattle driven by Alfredo G. Castelli Gomez, 61, of Dodge City had flipped off of the interstate and into a ditch.

KHP noted that Castelli Gomez believed a passing vehicle was going to hit him and he moved too far to the right which caused the incident.

Officials said Castelli Gomez was taken to Logan Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

