One dead in early-morning garage fire in North Topeka

Crews responded to a garage fire early Thursday in the 1400 block of N.W. Jackson in North...
Crews responded to a garage fire early Thursday in the 1400 block of N.W. Jackson in North Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in an early-morning garage fire on Thursday in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 2:08 a.m. in a garage behind a house at 1435 N.W. Jackson.

First-arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

As they battled the blaze, firefighters located a man inside the garage who had died.

Officials said the garage had been converted into a makeshift residence, and that the victim was living in that space.

No other buildings were damaged.

The blaze remains under investigation by the Topeka Fire Department and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The identity of the victim hadn’t been released as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Alyssa Lee courtesy of the Lee family.
Carbondale teen killed by intoxicated driver remembered by family, friends
Anthony Tugwell is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Charges filed against man accused of killing teen in Highway 75 collision
Two northeast high school conferences are in contact with each other regarding a potential...
Two northeast Kansas leagues discuss potential merger
Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura...
Four booked in Brown Co. after welfare check leads to drug arrests
Dalton Andersen
Violent offender added to Jefferson Co. Most Wanted list

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
A white male contacted the police department shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 23, stating he had a...
Man found with gunshot wound
Kansas State Guard Gabby Gregory
K-State WBB defeats KU
Elijah, Kaedyn and Peityn
Wednesday’s Child - Elijah, Kaedyn, and Peityn