One dead in early-morning garage fire in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in an early-morning garage fire on Thursday in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 2:08 a.m. in a garage behind a house at 1435 N.W. Jackson.

First-arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

As they battled the blaze, firefighters located a man inside the garage who had died.

Officials said the garage had been converted into a makeshift residence, and that the victim was living in that space.

No other buildings were damaged.

The blaze remains under investigation by the Topeka Fire Department and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The identity of the victim hadn’t been released as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

