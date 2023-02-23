Conservation efforts of Kansans highlighted as legislators work 2023 Farm Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The conservation efforts of Kansans will continue to be highlighted through a new series from Senator Roger Marshall throughout the legislative process for the 2023 Farm Bill.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) announced on Thursday, Feb. 23, that as the Senate drafts conservation titles for the 2023 Farm Bill, he has started a new storytelling series to highlight the voluntary conservation efforts of Kansans.

Sen. Marshall noted that the series will feature ongoing federal conservation programs that take place in Kansas. He said stories will be released throughout the legislative process on the bill each Friday.

“While we hold hearings for the 2023 Farm Bill, I want to highlight the fact that Kansans are working hard every day to protect our environment and conserve precious resources our ag economy needs to thrive. Kansas farmers, ranchers, growers, and producers are finding unique and practical ways to preserve our land and protect our water and air. Their efforts are worthy of everyone’s praise,” Marshall said.

Marshall indicated that the first story features the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Kansas Great Plains Grassland Initiative. He said the transition from productive grassland to woody plant dominance creates a threat to livestock and increases the chance of wildfires. The initiative has partnered with the state’s ranchers to protect natural grasslands to financially support and find treatment strategies to address the issue.

In southeast Kansas, the Senator said the Browning family has used the initiative to restore grassland in the area. To watch their story, click HERE.

