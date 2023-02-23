Chlorine leak at Emporia treatment plant contained, employee sent to hospital

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One employee was sent to the hospital after a chlorine gas leak at the Emporia Water Treatment Facility while water service remains functional and safe.

The Emporia Fire Department says that just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, crews were able to complete operations at the Emporia Water Treatment Facility and confirmed that a chlorine leak was contained.

Officials noted that water service in the area is functioning and in compliance with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

EFD indicated that crews were called to the facility around 4:30 that afternoon with reports of a chlorine gas leak. The leak was then contained around 7 and confirmed a half-hour later.

KVOE reported that one employee at the facility was taken to Newman Regional Health via private vehicle as a precaution.

Officials noted that there is no impact on public safety.

