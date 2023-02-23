Capper Foundation, Kiwanis Club launch Aktion Club

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation is launching a new program for some of its older clients.

“Where development has no disability”: The motto 22 Capper Foundation adult clients follow as they launch the city’s first Aktion Club. The club gives its members a place to develop their ability to help the community at large.

“The goal is how do these kids that advance beyond their wildest dreams of their hopes and their goals, they become active adults in the community,” Capper Foundation President/CEO Zach Ahrens said.

“It’s a club of folks with developmental disabilities that helps them go out and become servant leaders in the community through community service,” Robert Maxwell, Kiwanis Topeka Club President, explained.

Topeka’s Kiwanis Chapter is sponsoring the club as an extension of a national program that includes more than 11,000 members.

