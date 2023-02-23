Capper Foundation, Kiwanis Club launch Aktion Club

The local chapter at the Capper Foundation is a service club for adults with disabilities.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation is launching a new program for some of its older clients.

“Where development has no disability”: The motto 22 Capper Foundation adult clients follow as they launch the city’s first Aktion Club. The club gives its members a place to develop their ability to help the community at large.

“The goal is how do these kids that advance beyond their wildest dreams of their hopes and their goals, they become active adults in the community,” Capper Foundation President/CEO Zach Ahrens said.

“It’s a club of folks with developmental disabilities that helps them go out and become servant leaders in the community through community service,” Robert Maxwell, Kiwanis Topeka Club President, explained.

Topeka’s Kiwanis Chapter is sponsoring the club as an extension of a national program that includes more than 11,000 members.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Alyssa Lee courtesy of the Lee family.
Carbondale teen killed by intoxicated driver remembered by family, friends
Brent Rezabek (left), Crystal Duvall (middle left), Michael Ballman (middle right), and Laura...
Four booked in Brown Co. after welfare check leads to drug arrests
Anthony Tugwell is in custody after a head-on collision on Hwy. 75 killed a Carbondale teen.
Charges filed against man accused of killing teen in Highway 75 collision
Dalton Andersen
Violent offender added to Jefferson Co. Most Wanted list
Two northeast high school conferences are in contact with each other regarding a potential...
Two northeast Kansas leagues discuss potential merger

Latest News

Live at Five
Blood is needed for many other uses as well, and always needed in high supply. You can go to...
Red Cross raises awareness of Sickle Cell Disease through blood drive
The local chapter at the Capper Foundation is a service club for adults with disabilities.
Aktion Club started
Terrence Brooks
One behind bars after officials saw drug-related activity in North Topeka