21st Judicial District Drug Court holds 1st inaugural graduation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 21st Judicial District Drug Court approached its one-year anniversary and hosted its first participant graduation today.

To date, eighteen participants have received the benefits of Drug Court including individualized treatment plans, ongoing support, and accountability. Drug Court participants have demonstrated significant success in the program. Collectively, participants have 2,940 days of sobriety, for an average of 184 days per person. The first Drug Court participant, who graduated, has 401 days of sobriety. Regarding the program’s objective to “reduce the prevalence of substance use among Drug Court participants,” only 9.82% of drug tests submitted were positive.

Additionally, no one has been removed from Drug Court since its inception in March 2022. Out of all weekly Drug Court sessions, minus one week over the holidays, only one participant missed one session. Further accomplishments include opening a male sober living unit through Oxford House. To date zero participants have received a new conviction or a new arrest.

”It feels great, I was kind of skeptical at first, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it but as I progressed I got better and told myself I could do it, so it feels great,” said Ryan Ingledt, first graduate of the program.

As an alternative to incarceration, drug courts reduce the burden and costs of repeatedly processing high-risk/high-need, non‐violent offenders through the nation’s courts, jails, and prisons while providing offenders an opportunity to receive treatment and education. This approach helps participants go on to live productive lives and frees up law enforcement to focus on violent offenders, thus making all of us safer in the community.

Ingledt was 401 days sober and also was surprised to have his record expunged.

