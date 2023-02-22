Wichita man hospitalized after Beetle becomes airborne, rolls in field

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOUGLASS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man was sent to the hospital after his Volkswagen Beetle became airborne in a field and then rolled.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, officials were called to the intersection of SW Santa Fe Lake Rd. and SW 200th St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Joshua A. Woods, 25, of Wichita, had been headed south on Santa Fe Lake Rd. when it went off the road to the right.

KHP noted that the Beetle became airborne and crashed into a field southwest of the intersection. The impact caused the Volkswagen to roll. It landed on its wheels facing northwest.

Officials indicated that Woods was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

