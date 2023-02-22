West Topeka road set to close for multi-phase rehabilitation project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in West Topeka is set to close ahead of a multi-phase rehabilitation project.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Feb. 27, Bettis Asphalt will completely close Westport Dr. from 17th St. to the driveway of Resident Inn. They said this is a continuation of the 17th St. from Wanamaker to I-470 bridge project.

Officials noted that this will be a multi-phase rehabilitation of the street, which will eventually complete at Wanamaker Rd. Updates will be provided as phases change.

According to City staff, all properties in the area will retain access from at least one direction.

