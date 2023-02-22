Wednesday forecast: Rain in East Kansas with falling temps this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered showers this morning have developed as expected in East Kansas along _35 from Wichita to Topeka (I-335) and on up to Hiawatha. Rain will mostly stay along and southeast of this line going through the day. The should come to an end around midday today and our temperatures will be falling through the day with a strong cold front currently running through northern Kansas. Highs in the 60s by midday today will fall to the mid 20s this evening.

Taking Action:

Rain showers are expected in East Kansas through around midday, perhaps ending sooner. Rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side with about 0.25″ expected in any one place, much less west of Highway 75/northwest of I-335. We become much colder Thursday and Friday with air temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds chills Friday morning will be brutal in the single digits.

Today: Rain in the morning in East Kansas, mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures in the 60s around midday before quickly dropping this afternoon into the 40s eventually getting to the 20s this evening. Winds becoming NW at 10 to 20 mph behind the cold front.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the teens. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Today will start warm in the 50s and 60s with rain for those in the east, however there is a strong cold front running through northern Kansas this morning that will force out the warmer air for this afternoon. Temperatures will fall fast behind the cold front and we will likely be in the 30s and 40s late this afternoon with 20s and teens overnight tonight.

Thursday will be significantly colder with temperatures in the low to mid 30s by the afternoon. Northwest winds will remain breezy at 10 to 20 mph with skies becoming mostly sunny. Thursday night will be chilly to say the least with temperatures in the low teens and single digits. Friday morning wind chills will be around 0º... Yikes! Bring out the big coats again. Friday afternoon will stay cold in the mid 30s.

Warmer air returns by Saturday though with temperatures in the upper 40s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night looks mild in the low 30s and Sunday will be another warm day in the upper 50s, maybe even low 60s. There is a chance for a thunderstorm or two late Sunday afternoon. The risk for severe weather is low, but at this time it is a possibility. There is a widespread chance for rain and the occasional thunderstorm overnight Sunday.

Next week to end the month of February our temperatures appear to stay mild in the low to mid 50s. For reference, the average high temperatures for the last week in February is around 51 degrees.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

