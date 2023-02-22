Violent offender added to Jefferson Co. Most Wanted list

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have placed a non-compliant violent offender on the Jefferson County most wanted list.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it added Dalton Andersen, 25, of Herington, was placed on its most wanted list for a registration violation.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Andersen is a known violent offender who has been placed on non-compliant status. He was convicted of felony aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer in Oskaloosa in 2016 and is required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

If anyone sees Andersen or knows where he may be, they should report that information to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2765.

