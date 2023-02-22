‘A very lucky and blessed man’: Peyton Hillis tweets after release from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis was in critical condition after saving his children from drowning.

He was released from the hospital after being admitted for weeks, and Tuesday afternoon he shared his first social media post since the incident.

“I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery,” Hillis’ tweet read in part. “I’m a very lucky and blessed man, Yahweh has really blessed me and I am very thankful.”

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

Hillis grew up in Conway, Arkansas. He played for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2004-2007. The Denver Broncos drafted him in the 7th Round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in the NFL with several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2012. He rushed for nearly 1,200 yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2010 and was the cover athlete for the Madden NFL video game series “Madden NFL 12.”

