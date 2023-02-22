Two women arrested after shots fired during intoxicated disturbance

Krislyn Collins (left) Amanda Lawhorn (right)
Krislyn Collins (left) Amanda Lawhorn (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women are behind bars after a gun was fired during a disturbance in Topeka and sped away in a car that hit several fences while both were intoxicated.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Feb. 20, officials were called to the 2000 block of SE Massachusetts Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said witnesses reported a woman later identified as Krislyn L. Collins, 22, fired a gun during the disturbance.

TPD said a second woman, later identified as Amanda L. Lawhorn, 41, of Topeka, sped away with Collins before officials arrived. She hit several fences in the process.

Officials noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The pair was later found and both were placed under arrest and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Collins was booked on driving under the influence, aggravated assault, battery and criminal discharge of a firearm. She remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

Lawhorn was booked on two counts of criminal damage to property, domestic battery, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, driving on the left side of the roadway, driving while under the influence, failure to stop at an accident and battery on law enforcement. She remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

