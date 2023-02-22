Two injured in Wednesday morning crash north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided early Wednesday just north of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday near N.W. 48th and Topeka Boulevard.

A black Ford Fusion had heavy front-end damage and came to rest facing north on Topeka Boulevard at N.W. 48th.

A black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck came to rest in the east ditch of Topeka Boulevard about a block north of N.W. 48th.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that two people from the Ford were transported by American Medical Ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No injuries were reported to anyone in the truck.

North- and southbound traffic in the area of the crash was restricted to one lane at a time as crews cleared the scene.

