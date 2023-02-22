Two injured in Wednesday morning crash north of Topeka

Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided early Wednesday just north of Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided early Wednesday just north of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday near N.W. 48th and Topeka Boulevard.

A black Ford Fusion had heavy front-end damage and came to rest facing north on Topeka Boulevard at N.W. 48th.

A black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck came to rest in the east ditch of Topeka Boulevard about a block north of N.W. 48th.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that two people from the Ford were transported by American Medical Ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No injuries were reported to anyone in the truck.

North- and southbound traffic in the area of the crash was restricted to one lane at a time as crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Huffstutler (left) Parker Larson (right)
Sheriff’s Office searches for burglary victims following arrest of two men
Rochelle Mott
Topeka woman arrested after victim catches her breaking into their car
Amanda Scully shares the journey to opening her bakery in Fairlawn Plaza, opening March 1.
Woman brings “best cinnamon rolls ever” to permanent storefront
BIg O Tires
Big O Tires in Topeka changes hands, welcomes new owners
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash

Latest News

Topeka crash
Two injured in Wednesday morning crash north of Topeka
FILE
Nearly $27K stolen in Manhattan jewelry store theft
Tony Baird Jr., 29 of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on charges...
Jury trial begins for man accused of killing bystander in 2020 shootout
FILE
SE Topeka road set to close for sewer main replacement