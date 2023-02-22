Topeka-Shawnee Co. Public Library looks to improve access to community

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library wants to improve its ability to serve the community.

TSCPL has held a series of strategic community meetings with the Ivy Group, a consulting firm that works with libraries across the country. The biggest takeaway they’ve heard so far is a common need for services to be offered outside of the library’s building, closer to where people live and work.

“It’s for the people, it fills in the gaps that other agencies or organizations just aren’t able to fill,” Julia Prince, Managing Director of The Ivy Group, said. “Whether that’s job readiness and workforce development to early childhood literacy, or just somebody who loves reading.”

TSCPL and Ivy Group will be launching a public survey sometime in the next month based on what they’ve gathered so far. They’ll put that information out once it is ready.

