Topeka man arrested for alleged fist fight 4 months later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for an alleged fistfight four months after it happened.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Tuesday, Feb. 21, officials arrested John J. Lenno Jr., 41, of Topeka, on a City of Topeka warrant.

The Topeka Police Department said the warrant stemmed from an Oct. 12 incident in which officers responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of NE Michigan Ave.

Officials said they found that Lenno had allegedly gotten into a fistfight with another man.

Lenno was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery. He remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

