Topeka elementary teacher honored with Kansas Master Teacher award

Kristen Anderson
Kristen Anderson(Seaman Schools USD 345)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school teacher in the Capital City has been honored with the title of Kansas Master Teacher.

Seaman Schools USD 345 announced on Wednesday, Feb. 22, that Kristen Anderson, a fifth-grade teacher at North Fairview Elementary School, has been named a 2023 Kansas Master Teacher by Emporia State University.

The district indicated that Anderson is in her sixth year with the district and her 21st year as a teacher in the Topeka area.

“Kristen is data-driven, spends countless hours planning individualized lessons to meet the needs of all of her students, and is always looking for opportunities to learn and grow professionally,” said Principal Kelli Finnegan. “She is not only a great teacher, she’s also a great resource for staff.”

USD 345 noted that Anderson is trained in Blended Learning, Project Based Learning, MACE, MTSS, TASN, Kagan Cooperative Learning and Active Schools. She also grows professionally through book studies and has gained meaningful information and strategies on trauma and growth.

“You can oftentimes find Kristen eating lunch with her students or attending her students’ extracurricular events outside of the school day,” said Finnegan. “Kristen is dedicated to her students, our school, and her profession.”

The honor is presented each year to chosen teachers who show attributes of exemplary professional educators.

Relationship building is also an important part of Mrs. Anderson’s success. “You can oftentimes find Kristen eating lunch with her students or attending her students’ extracurricular events outside of the school day,” said Finnegan. “Kristen is dedicated to her students, our school, and her profession.”

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Huffstutler (left) Parker Larson (right)
Sheriff’s Office searches for burglary victims following arrest of two men
BIg O Tires
Big O Tires in Topeka changes hands, welcomes new owners
Rochelle Mott
Topeka woman arrested after victim catches her breaking into their car
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate at their Super Bowl victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Chiefs 2023 opponents officially revealed
Amanda Scully shares the journey to opening her bakery in Fairlawn Plaza, opening March 1.
Woman brings “best cinnamon rolls ever” to permanent storefront

Latest News

Westport Dr.
West Topeka road set to close for multi-phase rehabilitation project
The Board of Trustees for the Lawrence Memorial Hospital has approved a decision to have a...
LMH Health to have a ‘strategic clinical relationship’ with The University of Kansas Health System
G. Thomas Jewelers
Nearly $27K stolen in Manhattan jewelry store theft
Funeral services
Carbondale teen killed by intoxicated driver remembered by family, friends