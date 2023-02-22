Topeka elementary teacher honored with Kansas Master Teacher award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school teacher in the Capital City has been honored with the title of Kansas Master Teacher.

Seaman Schools USD 345 announced on Wednesday, Feb. 22, that Kristen Anderson, a fifth-grade teacher at North Fairview Elementary School, has been named a 2023 Kansas Master Teacher by Emporia State University.

The district indicated that Anderson is in her sixth year with the district and her 21st year as a teacher in the Topeka area.

“Kristen is data-driven, spends countless hours planning individualized lessons to meet the needs of all of her students, and is always looking for opportunities to learn and grow professionally,” said Principal Kelli Finnegan. “She is not only a great teacher, she’s also a great resource for staff.”

USD 345 noted that Anderson is trained in Blended Learning, Project Based Learning, MACE, MTSS, TASN, Kagan Cooperative Learning and Active Schools. She also grows professionally through book studies and has gained meaningful information and strategies on trauma and growth.

“You can oftentimes find Kristen eating lunch with her students or attending her students’ extracurricular events outside of the school day,” said Finnegan. “Kristen is dedicated to her students, our school, and her profession.”

The honor is presented each year to chosen teachers who show attributes of exemplary professional educators.

