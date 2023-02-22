Time for KU-Texas basketball game announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans now know when the Jayhawks and Longhorns will clash again on the court.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Matt Tait, sports editor for KU Sports took to Twitter to announce that ESPN will air the basketball game against the University of Kansas and the University of Texas at 3 p.m. on March 4.

Heads up, KU fans. We now have a game time for that #KUbball-Texas clash on March 4 in Austin, Texas... 3 p.m. on ESPN. Plan accordingly. — Matt Tait (@mctait) February 22, 2023

The No. 3 Jayhawks took on the No. 8 Longhorns on Feb. 6 and reigned victorious 88-80. The pair will face off in Austin.

