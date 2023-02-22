Time for KU-Texas basketball game announced

FILE
FILE(Matt Henderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans now know when the Jayhawks and Longhorns will clash again on the court.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Matt Tait, sports editor for KU Sports took to Twitter to announce that ESPN will air the basketball game against the University of Kansas and the University of Texas at 3 p.m. on March 4.

The No. 3 Jayhawks took on the No. 8 Longhorns on Feb. 6 and reigned victorious 88-80. The pair will face off in Austin.

