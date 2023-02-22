Tang sweeps former team Baylor in 75-65 win
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang got the sweep against his former team in a 75-65 win Tuesday night.
The Wildcats were led by a strong 25 point performance from Keyontae Johnson, along with double digit games from Markquis Nowell (14) and Cam Carter (10).
Kansas State moves to 21-7 on the season, and 8-6 in Big 12 play. The team finishes the month with a matchup against Oklahoma State this Saturday at 1 p.m.
