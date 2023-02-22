Tang sweeps former team Baylor in 75-65 win

Baylor's forward Jalen Bridges, top, Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) and Kansas State...
Baylor's forward Jalen Bridges, top, Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) and Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang got the sweep against his former team in a 75-65 win Tuesday night.

The Wildcats were led by a strong 25 point performance from Keyontae Johnson, along with double digit games from Markquis Nowell (14) and Cam Carter (10).

Kansas State moves to 21-7 on the season, and 8-6 in Big 12 play. The team finishes the month with a matchup against Oklahoma State this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Garcia
Topeka man jailed after shots fired at home with children present
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence man tased, arrested after threatening business that fired him with gun
Amanda Scully shares the journey to opening her bakery in Fairlawn Plaza, opening March 1.
Woman brings “best cinnamon rolls ever” to permanent storefront

Latest News

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate at their Super Bowl victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Chiefs 2023 opponents officially revealed
New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
Aroldis Chapman can earn up to $8.75M if he rebounds with Royals
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Mecole Hardman undergoes successful groin repair surgery, per report
washburn rural girls blue valley 2/20/23
washburn rural girls blue valley 2/20/23