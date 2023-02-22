Stream advisory rescinded for Marais des Cygnes River

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's stream advisory of the Marais des Cygnes River near Osawatomie has been rescinded.(Legends of Kansas)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded the Marais des Cygnes River stream advisory near Osawatomie.

The advisory was previously issued on February 13, 2022.

However, the KDHE announced that water samples show no health risk associated with this stream. Additionally, they have now deemed water contact in the stream as safe.

The stream and you can allow children and pets to enter the stream.

