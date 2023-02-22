Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Huffstutler (left) Parker Larson (right)
Sheriff’s Office searches for burglary victims following arrest of two men
BIg O Tires
Big O Tires in Topeka changes hands, welcomes new owners
Rochelle Mott
Topeka woman arrested after victim catches her breaking into their car
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate at their Super Bowl victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Chiefs 2023 opponents officially revealed
Amanda Scully shares the journey to opening her bakery in Fairlawn Plaza, opening March 1.
Woman brings “best cinnamon rolls ever” to permanent storefront

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump, reprising White House role, to tour train derailment
Kristen Anderson
Topeka elementary teacher honored with Kansas Master Teacher award
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Police: Club Q shooter tried to blame man who subdued him
Westport Dr.
West Topeka road set to close for multi-phase rehabilitation project
The Board of Trustees for the Lawrence Memorial Hospital has approved a decision to have a...
LMH Health to have a ‘strategic clinical relationship’ with The University of Kansas Health System