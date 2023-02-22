Silence is golden this weekend at KS Silent Film Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Silence is golden at Washburn University this weekend.

The annual Kansas Silent Film Festival kicks off Friday. Bill Shaffer visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s event.

Watch the interview to find out about a few of the main features.

The Kansas Silent Film Festival runs 1:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Washburn’s White Concert Hall, 1700 SW Jewell. Admission is free.

Find the full schedule at www.kssilentfilmfest.org.

