Shawnee man hospitalized after car crashes into light pole on interstate

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man was sent to the hospital after he crashed into a light pole along a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of the I-35/U.S. 69 junction in Merriam with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Mazda 6 driven by Jose C. Enriquez Flores, 21, of Shawnee, had been headed south on the interstate. As Enriquez Flores approached the junction, he made a last-minute lane change and lost control of the vehicle.

KHP noted that the car crashed into the median and hit a light pole.

Officials indicated that Enriquez Flores was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

