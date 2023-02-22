Semi fire reduces traffic on US 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire has detoured traffic on a highway north of Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday that a semi-truck caught fire on southbound Highway 75 near NW Lower Silver Lake Rd.

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation says traffic is reduced to one lane each direction between Hwy. 24 and I-70. However, they say traffic will be slow going for the next couple hours, and southbound traffic on Hwy. 75 is being detoured onto westbound Hwy. 24. KDOT encourages all drivers to detour using Hwy. 24 and I-70.

13 NEWS will update this story if the situation changes.

