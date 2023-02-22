Semi fire reduces traffic on US 75

A semi fire on the north end of the southbound lanes of Hwy 75 has reduced traffic.
A semi fire on the north end of the southbound lanes of Hwy 75 has reduced traffic.
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire has detoured traffic on a highway north of Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday that a semi-truck caught fire on southbound Highway 75 near NW Lower Silver Lake Rd.

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation says traffic is reduced to one lane each direction between Hwy. 24 and I-70. However, they say traffic will be slow going for the next couple hours, and southbound traffic on Hwy. 75 is being detoured onto westbound Hwy. 24. KDOT encourages all drivers to detour using Hwy. 24 and I-70.

13 NEWS will update this story if the situation changes.

