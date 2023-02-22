SE Topeka road set to close for sewer main replacement

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A southeast Topeka road is set to close as crews prepare to replace a sewer main.

The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Feb. 27, crews with DLC Plumbing will completely close SW Plass Ave. between SW 32nd and 33rd St.

Officials noted that the closure will be in place as crews replace a sewer main.

According to City staff, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.

