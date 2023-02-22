Rep. Jake LaTurner provides updates on work in Washington

Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, shared his perspective on his work on appropriations and oversight committees.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 118th Congress is well underway with key issues up for debate.

Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas Dist. 2, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss issues on which he is focusing.

LaTurner serves on the House Appropriations and Oversight committees, along with subcommittees focusing on areas including health and education funding, and border oversight. He discussed how those areas impact Kansas, and his views on the nation’s debt and debt ceiling.

Watch to hear his comments on those issues, as well as his thoughts on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Bill Shaffer shares details of the upcoming Kansas Silent Film Festival.
Bill Shaffer shares details of the upcoming Kansas Silent Film Festival.
Mark Arganbright discusses the Great Overland Comic Convention, coming up Feb. 25 & 26 at Great...
Mark Arganbright discusses the Great Overland Comic Convention, coming up Feb. 25 & 26 at Great...
