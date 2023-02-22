Two northeast Kansas leagues discuss potential merger

Two northeast high school conferences are in contact with each other regarding a potential...
Two northeast high school conferences are in contact with each other regarding a potential merger.(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two northeast high school conferences are in contact with each other regarding a potential merger.

A release from Silver Lake Jr/Sr High School announced that the Mid-East League and the Big 7 are considering a merger to improve scheduling logistics, increase academic and extracurricular opportunities, and elevate the reputations both leagues currently possess.

The Mid-East League currently includes Riley County, Rock Creek, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Marys, Wabaunsee, and Rock Creek, however, Rock Creek plans to depart the Mid-East League to join the NCKL once the 2023 to 2024 school year ends.

The Big 7 currently consists of Hiawatha, Holton, Jefferson West, Nemaha Central, Perry-Lecompton, Riverside, Royal Valley, Sabetha, and Riverside, but Riverside is leaving the league at the end of the 2023 to 2024 school year.

The two leagues will continue to meet and discuss the merger with the possibility of combining all the schools at the start of the 2024 to 2025 school year.

