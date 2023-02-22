New report finds Kansas averagely diverse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansans are averagely diverse compared to other places in the U.S.

With immigration reform still a hot-button issue in 2023 and a new attempt to craft a bipartisan bill, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Feb. 22, that it released its report on 2023′s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities.

To find which cities were more diverse than others, WalletHub said it compared more than 500 of the largest cities in the nation across key metrics which include ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity and birthplace diversity.

Kansas City was ranked 55th overall - the most diverse in the Sunflower State - with a total score of 61.66. The state’s largest city ranked 17th for ethnoracial diversity, 103rd for linguistic diversity and 200th for birthplace diversity.

Wichita ranked 196th overall with a total score of 48.42. It ranked 205th for ethnoracial diversity, 195th for linguistic diversity and 334th for birthplace diversity.

Overland Park ranked 287th overall with a total score of 41.66. It ranked 333rd for ethnoracial diversity, 219th for linguistic diversity and 79th for birthplace diversity.

Meanwhile, Olathe ranked 289th overall with a total score of 41.56. It ranked 329th for ethnoracial diversity, 217th for linguistic diversity and 148th for birthplace diversity.

Topeka came in at 305th overall with a total score of 40.34. The Capital City ranked 259th for ethnoracial diversity, 332nd for linguistic diversity and 401st for birthplace diversity.

A short drive east, Lawrence ranked 311th overall with a total score of 39.97. The home of the Jayhawks ranked 327th for ethnoracial diversity, 277th for linguistic diversity and 165th for birthplace diversity.

Manhattan ranked 341st overall with a total score of 37.92. The home of Kansas State University ranked 341st for ethnoracial diversity, 317th for linguistic diversity and 162nd for birthplace diversity.

Back toward the KC metro area, Lenexa ranked 350th overall with a total score of 37.01. It ranked 357th for ethnoracial diversity, 302nd for linguistic diversity and 151st for birthplace diversity.

Shawnee ranked 386th overall with a total score of 33.74. It ranked 392nd for ethnoracial diversity, 343 for linguistic diversity and 194th for birthplace diversity.

Toward the center of the state, Salina ranked 405th overall with a total score of 31.73. It ranked 366th for ethnoracial diversity, 369th for linguistic diversity and 428th for birthplace diversity.

When it comes to where Kansans were born, the report found that more than 59% were born in-state, 2% were born in the northeast, 15.5% were both in the midwest, nearly 9% were born in the south, 6% were born in the west, 1% were born in a U.S. territory and 7% were born on foreign soil.

The report found that the most diverse cities are:

Germantown, Md. Jersey City, N.J. Gaithersburg, Md. Silver Spring, Md. New York, N.Y.

The report found that the least diverse cities are:

Parkersburg, W.V. Clarksburg, W.V. Hialeah, Fla. Barre, Vt. Rutland Vt.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

