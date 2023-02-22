Nearly $27K stolen in Manhattan jewelry store theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $27,000 was stolen when rings, earrings and a bracelet were taken from a Manhattan jewelry store.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, officials were called to G. Thomas Jewelers in the 400 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees reported that three women came into the store and acted like they wanted to purchase items. They asked to see items and have them wrapped. However, during the wrapping process, the suspects slipped the jewelry off the counter.

Employees said they asked the women for identification not knowing the jewelry had been stolen and the women left to retrieve ID but never returned.

According to RCPD four rings, a pair of earrings and a bracelet were stolen. The items have been valued at a combined $26,800.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

