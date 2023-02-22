Morris Co. Supt. under scrutiny for misuse of COVID relief funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris County School District is evaluating its superintendent’s performance, amid allegations he misused COVID relief funds.

The USD 417 District School Board held an executive session Tuesday night, a closed-door meeting scheduled to evaluate Dr. Aaron Dody.

Dody is under the spotlight after using a federal grant to purchase two vehicles for the district when the grant required the grant to be used on a leasing agreement. Dody contended he followed the law while making a business decision for the district.

April Swartz, an independent auditor with Varney & Associates, described the district during a board meeting on February 13 as having deficiencies in oversight and authority. She recommended several actions including requiring board approval for every transaction, enlisting a local attorney to the board, and having bank reconciliations performed by the Business Manager reviewed.

“We feel like there are major deficiencies in the control of the district,” Swartz explained. “The management override of control. We feel like, although the district does have control in some places, the way you are functioning is not allowing you to actually utilize those controls or the benefits of the controls you set up. That’s what allowed this transaction of a total of $62,000 in one day to occur without actual board approval. As a board, it is your responsibility to know what is being spent the district and you need to know it before it is spent.”

The district posted a statement later in the week stating, “When concerns regarding financial practices in the district came to our attention, we took swift action to investigate them. We recognize that we have room for growth in this area, and that you are trusting us not only with the education of your students but also with being fiscally responsible stewards of public funds.”

13 NEWS has reached out to the district regarding further details or any results from Tuesday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.