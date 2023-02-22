McLouth turns out for meeting on proposed Crypto Colo Center

McLouth residents are concerned about the plant's potential for a negative impact caused on the...
McLouth residents are concerned about the plant's potential for a negative impact caused on the town and surrounding land.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLOUTH, Kan. (WIBW) - McLouth residents showed out against a proposed data processing plant near the town.

The McLouth Fire Station was packed for Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to discuss the Crypto Colo Center facility set to be built off K-92 north of McLouth.

The Council moved to recommend denial for the Conditional Use Permit, citing a lack of solid information on the project. They then heard the town’s concerns, mostly about the potential for a negative impact caused on the town and surrounding land.

“It’s totally out of step with what this community has been about for the last 150 years,” David Harrah said.

“There’s nothing here for the community that’s going to help us here in McLouth,” Walt Hays said. “There’s nothing for the kids, nothing for the community.”

“We just want to make sure we can protect our land and what we have here,” Rynette Reiling said.

Council members promised they would the bring the issue in front of the Jefferson County Commissioners.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Garcia
Topeka man jailed after shots fired at home with children present
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence man tased, arrested after threatening business that fired him with gun
Amanda Scully shares the journey to opening her bakery in Fairlawn Plaza, opening March 1.
Woman brings “best cinnamon rolls ever” to permanent storefront

Latest News

Antojitos Mexicanos El Sol is open every day and is located at 1103 N 3rd St in Manhattan.
Fork in the Road: Authentic Mexican food at Antojitos Mexicanos El Sol
Fork in the Road: Antojitos Mexicanos El Sol offers great local Mexican food
Fork in the Road: Antojitos Mexicanos El Sol offers great local Mexican food
Topeka's governing body honored former Topeka Police Chief Jim Freel as he celebrates his 100th...
City celebrates former Topeka Police Chief’s 100th birthday
Mayor Mike Padilla and Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles honored former TPD Chief Jim Freel,...
City celebrates former Topeka Police Chief’s 100th birthday