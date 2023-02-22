McLouth turns out for meeting on proposed Crypto Colo Center

MCLOUTH, Kan. (WIBW) - McLouth residents showed out against a proposed data processing plant near the town.

The McLouth Fire Station was packed for Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to discuss the Crypto Colo Center facility set to be built off K-92 north of McLouth.

The Council moved to recommend denial for the Conditional Use Permit, citing a lack of solid information on the project. They then heard the town’s concerns, mostly about the potential for a negative impact caused on the town and surrounding land.

“It’s totally out of step with what this community has been about for the last 150 years,” David Harrah said.

“There’s nothing here for the community that’s going to help us here in McLouth,” Walt Hays said. “There’s nothing for the kids, nothing for the community.”

“We just want to make sure we can protect our land and what we have here,” Rynette Reiling said.

Council members promised they would the bring the issue in front of the Jefferson County Commissioners.

