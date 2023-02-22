Jury trial begins for man accused of killing bystander in 2020 shootout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The jury trial for a man accused of killing an innocent bystander in a 2020 shootout has begun.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, court records indicate that the jury trial for Tony R. D. Baird, the man accused of killing a Topeka woman in 2020, has begun.

Baird is accused of killing Jerrie L. Ross, 62, of Topeka, after a shootout between two cars in a convenience store parking lot in August of 2020. Ross had been a bystander in her own backyard when shell casings led officials to find her body.

Officials recovered multiple shell casings from the scene as well as surveillance video which caught the shooting on camera and various witnesses have identified Baird as the shooter.

Baird has been charged with murder in the first degree, intentional and premeditated, murder in the first degree, in the commission of a felony, criminal discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

The trial will continue on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.