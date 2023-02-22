Jury trial begins for man accused of killing bystander in 2020 shootout

Tony Baird Jr., 29 of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on charges...
Tony Baird Jr., 29 of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and attempted murder.(SNCO DOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The jury trial for a man accused of killing an innocent bystander in a 2020 shootout has begun.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, court records indicate that the jury trial for Tony R. D. Baird, the man accused of killing a Topeka woman in 2020, has begun.

Baird is accused of killing Jerrie L. Ross, 62, of Topeka, after a shootout between two cars in a convenience store parking lot in August of 2020. Ross had been a bystander in her own backyard when shell casings led officials to find her body.

Officials recovered multiple shell casings from the scene as well as surveillance video which caught the shooting on camera and various witnesses have identified Baird as the shooter.

Baird has been charged with murder in the first degree, intentional and premeditated, murder in the first degree, in the commission of a felony, criminal discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

The trial will continue on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Huffstutler (left) Parker Larson (right)
Sheriff’s Office searches for burglary victims following arrest of two men
Rochelle Mott
Topeka woman arrested after victim catches her breaking into their car
Amanda Scully shares the journey to opening her bakery in Fairlawn Plaza, opening March 1.
Woman brings “best cinnamon rolls ever” to permanent storefront
BIg O Tires
Big O Tires in Topeka changes hands, welcomes new owners
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash

Latest News

FILE
Nearly $27K stolen in Manhattan jewelry store theft
Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided early...
Two injured in Wednesday morning crash north of Topeka
FILE
SE Topeka road set to close for sewer main replacement
Ash Wednesday
Christians begin 40-day Lenten journey with Ash Wednesday observances