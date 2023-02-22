IHOP is bringing back free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(IHOP/Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Breakfast fans, the greatest day of the year is upon us.

IHOP will celebrate National Pancake Day on Feb. 28 by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes, the chain said in a news release.

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Short Stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one free Short Stack per guest.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years with free Short Stacks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Huffstutler (left) Parker Larson (right)
Sheriff’s Office searches for burglary victims following arrest of two men
BIg O Tires
Big O Tires in Topeka changes hands, welcomes new owners
Rochelle Mott
Topeka woman arrested after victim catches her breaking into their car
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate at their Super Bowl victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Chiefs 2023 opponents officially revealed
Amanda Scully shares the journey to opening her bakery in Fairlawn Plaza, opening March 1.
Woman brings “best cinnamon rolls ever” to permanent storefront

Latest News

David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden: Putin’s suspension of nuclear arms treaty with US ‘big mistake’
John Lenno
Topeka man arrested for alleged fist fight 4 months later
Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee