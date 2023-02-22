Home explodes when woman lights water heater

An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO)
By KOCO staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Okla. (KOCO) - A homeowner in Oklahoma who was trying to light a water tank suffered major burns after the house exploded with her inside.

It happened just before 6:15 p.m. Monday in Calumet, just west of Oklahoma City. Big, bright flames could be seen through the thick brush surrounding the home.

The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal said the 42-year-old woman just had her propane tank refilled after several months.

Authorities say the woman was bleeding out the air herself. Investigators say gas had accumulated in the basement, and the home went up in flames when the homeowner went to relight the water tank.

Covered in burns, she ran a quarter of a mile down the road to her closest neighbor.

Neighbors said they could hear her screaming and put her in the shower before calling 911.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Baptist Hospital. Her burns reportedly cover 30 percent of her body.

Investigators say people should never bleed out air on their own. Instead, call a professional such as a plumber or gas supplier.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Huffstutler (left) Parker Larson (right)
Sheriff’s Office searches for burglary victims following arrest of two men
Rochelle Mott
Topeka woman arrested after victim catches her breaking into their car
Amanda Scully shares the journey to opening her bakery in Fairlawn Plaza, opening March 1.
Woman brings “best cinnamon rolls ever” to permanent storefront
BIg O Tires
Big O Tires in Topeka changes hands, welcomes new owners
Pedestrian killed in Topeka crash
TPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash

Latest News

FILE
Nearly $27K stolen in Manhattan jewelry store theft
FILE - Jill Biden, wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, third left, and her granddaughter...
Jill Biden makes 6th visit to Africa, her 1st as first lady
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
House Speaker McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to 1/6 footage, raising alarms
Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided early...
Two injured in Wednesday morning crash north of Topeka
Credit agencies are working to improve access to credit by giving people more time to pay...
How credit scores are evolving to improve access to credit