High school basketball roundup: Seaman sweeps Shawnee Heights, Topeka High splits with Junction City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the playoffs loom in Northeast Kansas, check out the scores as some teams wrap up their regular seasons.

Seaman (B) def. Shawnee Heights, 75-48

Seaman (G) def. Shawnee Heights, 50-37

Topeka High (G) def. Junction City, 60-25

Junction City (B) def. Topeka High, 62-53

Piper (B) def. Topeka West, 61-53

Piper (G) def. Topeka West, 56-41

Hayden (G) def. Manhattan, 53-42

Manhattan (B) def. Hayden, 59-41

Holton (G) def. Perry-Lecompton, 45-30

Perry-Lecompton (b) def. Holton, 54-53

Rock Creek (B) def. Rossville, 62-45

Rossville (G) def. Rock Creek, 61-52

Silver Lake (G) def. Royal Valley, 65-35

Silver Lake (B) def. Royal Valley, 53-52

St. Marys (G) def. Wabaunsee, 51-32

St. Marys (B) def. Wabaunsee, 58-43

