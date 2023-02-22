High school basketball roundup: Seaman sweeps Shawnee Heights, Topeka High splits with Junction City

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the playoffs loom in Northeast Kansas, check out the scores as some teams wrap up their regular seasons.

Seaman (B) def. Shawnee Heights, 75-48

Seaman (G) def. Shawnee Heights, 50-37

Topeka High (G) def. Junction City, 60-25

Junction City (B) def. Topeka High, 62-53

Piper (B) def. Topeka West, 61-53

Piper (G) def. Topeka West, 56-41

Hayden (G) def. Manhattan, 53-42

Manhattan (B) def. Hayden, 59-41

Holton (G) def. Perry-Lecompton, 45-30

Perry-Lecompton (b) def. Holton, 54-53

Rock Creek (B) def. Rossville, 62-45

Rossville (G) def. Rock Creek, 61-52

Silver Lake (G) def. Royal Valley, 65-35

Silver Lake (B) def. Royal Valley, 53-52

St. Marys (G) def. Wabaunsee, 51-32

St. Marys (B) def. Wabaunsee, 58-43

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

