High school basketball roundup: Seaman sweeps Shawnee Heights, Topeka High splits with Junction City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the playoffs loom in Northeast Kansas, check out the scores as some teams wrap up their regular seasons.
Seaman (B) def. Shawnee Heights, 75-48
Seaman (G) def. Shawnee Heights, 50-37
Topeka High (G) def. Junction City, 60-25
Junction City (B) def. Topeka High, 62-53
Piper (B) def. Topeka West, 61-53
Piper (G) def. Topeka West, 56-41
Hayden (G) def. Manhattan, 53-42
Manhattan (B) def. Hayden, 59-41
Holton (G) def. Perry-Lecompton, 45-30
Perry-Lecompton (b) def. Holton, 54-53
Rock Creek (B) def. Rossville, 62-45
Rossville (G) def. Rock Creek, 61-52
Silver Lake (G) def. Royal Valley, 65-35
Silver Lake (B) def. Royal Valley, 53-52
St. Marys (G) def. Wabaunsee, 51-32
St. Marys (B) def. Wabaunsee, 58-43
