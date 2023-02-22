Gov. to proclaim a date for Severe Weather Preparedness Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation to designate a week as Severe Weather and Flood Safety Preparedness Week.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office announced that to remind Kansans to prepare for severe weather season - April, May and June - Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Friday, Feb. 24, to designate March 6 - 10 as Severe Weather and Flood Safety Preparedness Week in the Sunflower State.

“Last year, there were 56 documented tornadoes in Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “Fortunately, there were no deaths attributed to tornadoes in the state, due in part to our early warning, storm spotter, and emergency preparedness systems. I urge all Kansans to ensure they are prepared in case severe weather comes their way and remain vigilant during the coming months.”

Kelly also credited the information and education efforts of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, county emergency management agencies and media partners.

“It is the cooperative efforts of state and local agencies, the media and the citizens of Kansas that help mitigate injuries and deaths from tornadoes and other disasters,” said Angee Morgan, deputy director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “As always, we remind Kansans to make sure their home and vehicle emergency kits are up to date and that everyone in their family or business knows their emergency plan.”

The Office indicated that there will be a statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Residents, schools and businesses have been encouraged to practice weather sheltering plans at this time. In the event of inclement weather on March 7, the drill will be canceled.

For more information about emergency preparedness in Kansas, click HERE.

